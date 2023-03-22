Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Scientists name new large spider species

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.
It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.(MIchael Rix via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A newly-named species of spider was found living in Queensland, Australia.

It’s a tarantula-like golden trapdoor spider that scientists named Euoplos Dignita.

The females are reddish brown and can grow up to two inches, according to a study out of The Journal of Arachnology this month.

Its author says scientists have known about the genus since 2017, but they previously only had female specimens.

The new discovery of a male means they can formally name, describe and seek protection for the species.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Rashan Smith
Lincoln County murder suspect captured after three-hour manhunt
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud

Latest News

Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
Regis Martinez explains the impawcations of SCOTUS case Jack Daniels v VIP Products
Squeaky toy causes trademark dog-fight at the Supreme Court
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Squeaky toy causes trademark dog-fight at the Supreme Court
FILE - This is a 2020 Camaro on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb....
GM to stop making the Camaro; successor may be in works