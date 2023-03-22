Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes

By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A multimillion-dollar development anchored by Topgolf also could include a national grocery store, two hotels and more than 100,000 square feet of office space.

Months after Topgolf announced it was coming to Ridgeland, developers are announcing Prado Vista at Ridgeland, a 77-acre mixed-use development that will surround it.

The project, which will be located at Colony Park Boulevard and Sunnybrook Road, also will include retail and restaurant space, 228 homes for sale and a river walk.

Prado Vista isn’t a done deal, though, with officials with PraCon Global Investment Group saying the site still must be rezoned to accommodate it. The site is currently zoned residential.

“We understand there has been opposition to mixed-use developments in the past. The biggest difference between our development and previously proposed developments is that we will add rooftops for sale and not for rent,” said Gabriel Prado, CEO and president of PraCon.

“A top-notch golf entertainment center will serve as anchor, along with a highly sought after national grocery store that has a dedicated following,” he continued. “This development will change the entertainment landscape for the region.”

He would not confirm what grocery store was coming in.

Prado is also behind the redevelopment of the old Meadowbrook McRae’s site in Fondren, a $60 million project that will include 214 residential units.

He says crews still have one building left to remove at that site project before construction can begin.

PraCon is currently seeking to create an overlay district for the site and is planning to hold a town hall prior to the official rezoning meeting to discuss the site plan and address other concerns residents may have.

The date of the forum has not been announced and additional town halls will be scheduled upon request.

Prado asks Ridgeland residents to show support for the project, saying the golf entertainment center has the option going elsewhere if Ridgeland does not approve the rezoning application.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee was not immediately available for comment.

