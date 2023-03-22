Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Remains found in 2020 identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013

Human remains found in Georgia in 2020 were identified as Crystal Hendrix, who had been missing since 2013. (Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMEGA, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - Georgia authorities announced Monday that human remains found in 2020 have been identified as a pregnant woman who was reported missing in 2013.

In a release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the remains were identified as those of Crystal Hendrix, who was 27 when she disappeared.

At the time she went missing, Hendrix was eight months pregnant, and living in Tift County.

Hendrix was last seen on March 8, 2013, and was reported missing in April of the same year.

Her remains were found on a property on Urbana Road in Omega, Georgia, in August 2020.

The GBI said it partnered with the FBI to have the DNA of the remains tested and compared to DNA from Hendrix’s mother, Diane Gray, in October 2022.

The results of the test indicated that there was a parent/child relationship between the two subjects.

Gray said she has had many emotions since learning about her daughter finally being found 10 years later.

“Devastated. I mean, anger and fear and worry. I just have all the emotions,” Gray told WALB Monday.

Gray said she is thankful to the GBI for its involvement in Hendrix’s case. However, the lingering question of what happened to Hendrix is still unanswered.

The GBI said investigators can look into Hendrix’s death now that her body has been identified.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson
Montravious Baker
Teen charged in connection with Jan. crime spree facing two more felony charges
Ota Lampton
Missing 49-year-old McComb man found dead
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud

Latest News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, asks a question at the Mississippi state...
Only 1 Black rep gets role in talks on Mississippi policing
Books-a-Million set to close in Jackson.
Books-A-Million set to close in Jackson; city leaders worried about tax revenue
More manpower coming in search for Ebony Owens’ remains, as river forecast shows drop in elevation
Appeals Court rules in favor of Madison County deputy and sheriff in wrongful death case.
Appeals Court sides with Madison deputy in 2018 shooting death case