Names released in fatal crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a fatal crash Wednesday about 5:10 p.m. on Highway 19 in Neshoba County.

Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash. They were identified as 20-year-old James Castillo and 19-year-old Colby Maddox, both of Philadelphia, Miss.

The MHP said the Ford, driven by Sandra Pinter, 44, of Philadelphia, was traveling south when it collided head-on with a 2020 Hyundai Palisade going north, driven by 42-year-old Latricia Hunter of Philadelphia.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

_______________

Earlier:

The Mississippi Highway Patrol received reports of a serious crash on Highway 19 in Neshoba County Wednesday evening. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said it happened on Highway 19 North near the Bethsaida community.

Sgt. Jameka Moore with MHP confirmed the crash involved two vehicles. There were two fatalities and two injuries. The notifications of next of kin have not been made at this time so victim names have not been released.

Traffic was initially diverted from Hwy. 19 to Hwy. 492 at House to allow for a helicopter to land for transport. Hwy. 19 is now back open.

News 11 will update with additional information as we receive it.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.