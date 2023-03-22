Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Names released in fatal crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County

Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash.
Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the names of the people involved in a fatal crash Wednesday about 5:10 p.m. on Highway 19 in Neshoba County.

Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash. They were identified as 20-year-old James Castillo and 19-year-old Colby Maddox, both of Philadelphia, Miss.

The MHP said the Ford, driven by Sandra Pinter, 44, of Philadelphia, was traveling south when it collided head-on with a 2020 Hyundai Palisade going north, driven by 42-year-old Latricia Hunter of Philadelphia.

The crash remains under investigation.

Earlier:

The Mississippi Highway Patrol received reports of a serious crash on Highway 19 in Neshoba County Wednesday evening. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said it happened on Highway 19 North near the Bethsaida community.

Sgt. Jameka Moore with MHP confirmed the crash involved two vehicles. There were two fatalities and two injuries. The notifications of next of kin have not been made at this time so victim names have not been released.

Traffic was initially diverted from Hwy. 19 to Hwy. 492 at House to allow for a helicopter to land for transport. Hwy. 19 is now back open.

News 11 will update with additional information as we receive it.

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Eight-year veteran of Hinds Co. Sheriff's Office dies
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter's abusive ex-boyfriend

Florence grassfire nearly threatens power lines, requires big response
Former Madison Co. Deputy Sheriff Brad Sullivan gets his brand new home