Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

MBI asking for public’s help in Rasheem Carter death investigation

The Mississippi State Medical Examiners Officer said no cause of death “could be reasonably determined,” based on the condition of the remains.
Rasheem Ryelle Carter
Rasheem Ryelle Carter(Laurel Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is asking for the public’s help after stepping in to assist the Smith County Sheriff’s Department in the death investigation of Rasheem Carter.

Carter was reported missing by his family on October 2nd, 2022. On November 2nd, 2022, his skeletal remains were found on a property in Smith County.

MBI has assisted local law enforcement in conducting interviews, investigating the area where the remains were found, and investigating tips to help determine the last known whereabouts of Carter.

A forensic anthropology examination was completed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiners Officer on February 2nd, 2023.

Based solely upon the condition of Carter’s remains, no cause of death “could be reasonably determined” by the medical examiner’s office.

However, if you ask his family members and attorneys, they believe the 25-year-old was targeted and killed.

“This is not a natural death,” said Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump. “This represents a young man who was killed.”

If you have any information, you are asked to submit a tip to mbitips@dps.ms.gov.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
Mississippi youth pastor faces additional sex crimes
Mississippi youth pastor faces additional sex crimes
Teen to be charged as an adult after Clinton shooting leaves one in ‘extremely serious’ condition
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult

Latest News

Sgt. Dondi Gibbs passes away.
Eight-year veteran of Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office dies
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: spring warmth to spring storms late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: spring warmth leads to spring storms late week
Rashan Smith
Lincoln County murder suspect captured after three-hour manhunt