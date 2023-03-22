Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Mayor stands with Richards after issuing requests for garbage service contracts

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Will you see a repeat of arguments, stalemates, and lawsuits in the search for Jackson’s garbage collection provider? The mayor has his choice. Now the council is hoping there will be no interruptions when the Richards contract ends.

Jackson council members remained in executive session for about an hour and a half, discussing the garbage contract options and a path forward. No action was taken.

While they were in session, Mayor Chokwe Lumumba talked about his Request for Proposal letters to garbage vendors Richards Disposal, Waste Management and FCC. He continues to support Richards Disposal to provide the service.

“I asked all of the vendors not only would they honor that price but if there was a new RFP would your price likely go up or would they stay the same or would it do down,” said Lumumba. “Richards is the only one that said they would honor their bid from the current RFP.”

“I hope we can come up with a solution that can get four votes and that we can get this behind us and focus on other issues that are very important to the city,” said Council President Ashby Foote.

However, there is some skepticism among the council if there will be four votes for Richards if the mayor presents the company.

“I honestly don’t believe we have four votes for Richards Disposal, and so that will leave garbage on the streets,” said Ward 2 Councilwoman Angelique Lee. “And so we don’t know what the mayor will propose after that.”

“This is a hostage negotiation, you know, between the mayor and the council,” said Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks. “It’s like if you don’t choose who I want, nobody else is gonna pick your trash, and I’m gonna blame the council. Well mayor let’s obey the laws, and let’s make sure we do things right”.

Mayor Lumumba said he would present his proposal soon to the council. The Richards contract expires on April 1.

