Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department nabs Hinds County murder suspect

Jocquiez Williams
Jocquiez Williams(Jackson Police Department)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man wanted for murder and kidnapping in Hinds County was arrested by a Lauderdale County deputy Sunday night, but his true identity took some time to unravel because he gave fake names.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told News 11 that Jocquiez Deshaundre Williams was arrested Sunday, Mar. 19, after he was pulled over at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and B Street.

Williams ran from the car, leading to a deputy chasing him and using a stun gun. Calhoun said Williams was then searched, and a handgun was found on him.

Calhoun said Williams gave multiple fake names. The sheriff’s department fingerprinted him to find his information.

Williams’ true identity was verified late Tuesday and revealed he had active warrants for murder and kidnapping in Hinds County.

For more information about his previous arrests and information on his charges from our sister station WLBT click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Rashan Smith
Lincoln County murder suspect captured after three-hour manhunt
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud

Latest News

Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
DIGITAL DESK: Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new leadership initiative
DIGITAL DESK: Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new leadership initiative
Man arrested after car chase turned shootout in Southaven
Man arrested after car chase turned shootout in Southaven
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta