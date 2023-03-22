First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson reached 83 degrees this afternoon after a morning low temperature of 53 degrees. Expect a warm night tonight with a few clouds and lows in the 60s. Thursday will be another sunny and warmer day with highs in the 80s once again. Friday will be similar with partly sunny and breezy weather as highs reach well into the middle and possibly upper 80s. Thunderstorms will enter the picture Friday around sunset and thereafter. Severe weather is possible as the storm prediction center has issued an enhanced risk for our area or a 3 out of 5, with 5 considered highest. At this point, we are not issuing a An Alert Day as the weather impacts do not look like they will be widespread or prolonged for our area. We will continue to monitor the development of the storm system. The weekend will be partly sunny with Saturday in the 70s and a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday, but again in the 70s. The average high this time of year is 71 and the average low is 48.

