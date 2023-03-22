Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson reached 83 degrees this afternoon after a morning low temperature of 53 degrees.  Expect a warm night tonight with a few clouds and lows in the 60s.  Thursday will be another sunny and warmer day with highs in the 80s once again.  Friday will be similar with partly sunny and breezy weather as highs reach well into the middle and possibly upper 80s.  Thunderstorms will enter the picture Friday around sunset and thereafter.  Severe weather is possible as the storm prediction center has issued an enhanced risk for our area or a 3 out of 5, with 5 considered highest.  At this point, we are not issuing a An Alert Day as the weather impacts do not look like they will be widespread or prolonged for our area.  We will continue to monitor the development of the storm system.  The weekend will be partly sunny with Saturday in the 70s and a few showers and thunderstorms Sunday, but again in the 70s.  The average high this time of year is 71 and the average low is 48.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - clipped version

Most Read

Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Single-car crash kills 5 teenagers in Batesville
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson

Latest News

Storm Risk Friday
First Alert Forecast: warm, dry over next couple of days ahead of storm risk Friday
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: spring warmth to spring storms late week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: spring warmth leads to spring storms late week
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: