First Alert Forecast: warm, dry over next couple of days ahead of storm risk Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A spring-like warmth will be around this afternoon with high temperatures forecast to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. It could also be a tad breezy at times with south winds gusting around 20 to possibly 25 MPH. Our weather will remain on the warmer side throughout this evening and overnight with low temperatures down in the 50s.

Thursday’s forecast will feature some sunshine and above normal temperatures with the help of our southerly flow. Highs tomorrow afternoon should reach the middle 80s in most locations under a mostly sunny sky. More clouds will begin to build in by the overnight period ahead of our next weather maker.

Our next chance for rain and possible storms should emerge on Friday, but likely not until the end of the day. Most of the day will be dry and warm in the 80s. A nearing cold front from the west will eventually increase our potential for storms by the late afternoon/evening hours with some storms possibly strong to severe. With an ‘Enhanced 3/5 Risk’ in place for most of central Mississippi, there could be a risk for damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes. Make sure to continue to check back in for more updates. This system will exit by Saturday resulting in dry weather for the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade. Opportunities for rain and thunderstorms look to quickly return by Sunday into Monday of next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.