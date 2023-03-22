First Alert Forecast: spring warmth to spring storms late week

WEDNESDAY: Spring warmth rolls in through mid-week across central and southwest Mississippi. A mix of sun and clouds will help to push temperatures from their humble beginnings in the 40s and 50s to the upper 70s and lower 80s with a warm southerly breeze kicking in. We’ll stay quiet and turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Patches of fog may be part of the morning start before sun and few clouds amid our southerly breeze will push morning 50s into the afternoon 80s across central and southwest Mississippi. We’ll stay quiet and dry through the day as high pressure begins to make its shift eastward ahead of our next system. Lows will drop only into the 60s under variably cloudy skies.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next storm system will be due in to round out the work week. Rain and storms become prevalent through Friday afternoon and evening – some of which could be strong to severe. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out through the afternoon and evening hours of Friday. We encourage heightened awareness through this time. The rain and storms will exit by Saturday and the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival. A warm front will drift northward Sunday, kicking off another chance for scattered downpours. A few storms could be feisty by Sunday night into Monday. A cold front will shift through the region by Tuesday, ushering in a seasonable air mass into mid-next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.