Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

FDA looking into another COVID-19 booster dose

FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020,...
FILE - A sign in front of the Food and Drug Administration building is seen on Dec. 10, 2020, in Silver Spring, Md.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may be time soon for some to roll up their sleeves again.

The Food and Drug Administration is considering whether to recommend another bivalent booster shot to prevent COVID-19.

Sources said the agency might OK another booster for people at higher risk.

That includes people over the age of 65 and people who have weakened immune systems.

The United Kingdom and Canada already have approved a second round of bivalent boosters.

Those shots target the original strain of the virus and two of the omicron subvariants.

Currently the FDA’s emergency use authorization for the bivalent vaccines prohibits a second dose, but that could change if the agency gives full approval for the shots.

It’s unclear when the FDA will make its decision.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the first combination test for flu and COVID-19 that can be used at home. (CNN, LUCIRA HEALTH, KSWB)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Rashan Smith
Lincoln County murder suspect captured after three-hour manhunt
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud

Latest News

Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
FILE - Two adult victims were found and transported to nearby hospitals, police said.
Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
This clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Ukraine: Russia hits apartments and dorm, killing civilians