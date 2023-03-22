Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Eight-year veteran of Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office dies

Sgt. Dondi Gibbs passes away.
Sgt. Dondi Gibbs passes away.(Hinds County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An eight-year veteran of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department has passed away.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced that Sgt. Dondi Gibbs, of the Civil Process Division, died on March 20.

“We are thankful to his family for sharing him during his tenure with the department and he will be sorely missed by his colleagues and co-workers,” the sheriff said in a social media post. “May God be with all during this difficult time and give you peace and understanding.”

