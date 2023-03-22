Eight-year veteran of Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An eight-year veteran of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department has passed away.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Tyree Jones announced that Sgt. Dondi Gibbs, of the Civil Process Division, died on March 20.

“We are thankful to his family for sharing him during his tenure with the department and he will be sorely missed by his colleagues and co-workers,” the sheriff said in a social media post. “May God be with all during this difficult time and give you peace and understanding.”

