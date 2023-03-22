Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse

Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse(WTVA/Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — New information has been shared concerning a Mississippi State University professor charged with embezzlement in Oktibbeha County.

An MSU police arrest report released Wednesday revealed that Dr. Gary Packwood, the director of choral activities, is accused of sending $39,000 in scholarship money to his spouse, who was not eligible to receive it.

That happened from 2018 to 2022, according to the report. The university said an internal audit uncovered the fraud.

University police arrested Packwood, 55, of Columbus, last week.

Spokesman Sid Salter said the professor is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in cases such as this.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
5 dead in Batesville crash
Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult

Latest News

Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
WLBT at 4p
From left to right: Corey Latham and Jon Adams
Two arrested for stealing over $2,000 worth of items in Natchez
DIGITAL DESK: Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new leadership initiative
DIGITAL DESK: Jackson among pilot cities for President Obama’s new leadership initiative