Appeals Court sides with Madison deputy in 2018 shooting death case

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A deputy who shot and killed a man in fear for his own life has been granted a major victory in the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

The court has upheld a Madison County Circuit Court ruling that Deputy Robert Parker and Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker cannot be held liable in the shooting death of Michael Renfroe.

“We are very proud that the court upheld the lower court’s decision,” Madison County spokesman Heath Hall said. “This is a system of justice, and it has been affirmed.”

The court’s ruling comes nearly five years after the deputy shot and killed Michael Renfroe during a traffic stop along Old Natchez Trace Road.

Renfroe’s wife, Amanda, filed a wrongful death suit in Madison County Circuit Court after her case was dismissed without prejudice in federal court.

According to court filings, the deputy was responding to a call on Old Natchez Trace Road when he spotted a white Chevy pickup believed to be stolen from the scene.

After the deputy spotted the vehicle, the driver pulled over, got out, displayed his open palms and “dropped down onto his hands and knees.”

That driver was Michael Renfroe. Renfroe’s wife was still in the cabin when the incident occurred, court records indicate.

Renfroe was 36 when he was shot and killed by a Madison County Sheriff's Deputy back in 2018.

As Parker ordered Amanda to the ground, the deputy said Michael Renfroe attacked.

“Deputy Parker deployed his taser in an attempt to stop Michael, but Michael snatched the taser darts from his chest and continued to charge,” records state.

A fight ensued, where Renfroe attempted to choke the deputy and then strike him. When the deputy broke free, the suspect started running toward him again, prompting Parker to fire multiple shots, filings show.

That same day, Renfroe’s mother contacted the sheriff’s department asking for help after he was showing signs of mental illness, including being found walking naked on the side of a state highway.

She “was advised that the MCSD did not have jurisdiction or authority to provide such assistance at that time.”

Amanda Renfroe filed suit in U.S. District Court on August 31, 2018, alleging the deputy was “liable for violating Michael’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from an unreasonable seizure of his person.”

She filed an amended complaint later including Sheriff Tucker. Claims included Fourth Amendment violations, intentional and/or negligent infliction of severe emotional distress, assault, battery, false arrest/imprisonment, and culpable negligence manslaughter through criminal engagement.

The federal court dismissed a portion of the case and granted summary judgment in favor of the sheriff and deputy on other parts, saying “Parker’s actions were objectively reasonable when he shot Michael.”

Records indicate that at the time of the incident Parker was 5′11″ and 150 pounds, while Renfroe was 6′2″ tall and 205 pounds.

The decision was affirmed by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the matter.

Amanda Renfroe then filed in Madison County Circuit Court, with Parker and Tucker arguing that her failure in federal court should have barred her from taking action there. They also argued they were immune from suit under the Mississippi Tort Claims Act.

For her part, Renfroe argued that Parker had inconsistent statements regarding the shooting precluded summary judgment under MTCA.

“Amanda also argued that there was a genuinely disrupted issue of material fact about Deputy Parker’s malice in shooting and killing Michael,” the court wrote. “Amanda further claimed that Deputy Parker’s acts of malice were not subject to, and fell outside of, the MTCA.”

In a June 11 interview with WLBT, Renfroe said her husband was unarmed and, on the ground, when he was shot. She said that Michael pulled over the truck after her husband’s staff stick fell out of the window and he stopped to get it. That’s when she said a vehicle pulled up with no lights on.

Parker told the court he turned off his siren and flashing lights when driving to the scene, in part, because there was no traffic along the roadway. He also said he did not want to alert suspects to his presence.

The deputy’s dash camera was engaged the entire time he was in the area, and all but the last eight seconds of his encounter with Michael and Amanda were recorded, court records indicate. That video was later turned over to the Madison Circuit Court, along with the federal court record.

Judges cited the federal court record in their majority opinion.

The opinion was written by Presiding Judge Virginia Carlton, with Chief Judge Donna Barnes, Presiding Judge Jack Wilson and Judges Jim Greenlee, Anthony Lawrence, David McCarty and Joel Smith concurring.

A separate written opinion concurring and dissenting in part was penned by Judge Deborah McDonald and joined by Judge Latrice Westbrooks. The two said the circuit court should not have dismissed all charges because Amanda Renfroe’s claims that Parker acted maliciously do not fall under tort claims law.

“Although both Deputy Parker and Sheriff Tucker were immune from liability for the MTCA claims in their official capacities, as previously stated, Amanda’s claims of Malice did not fall under the MTCA,” the dissent stated. “Amanda’s claims of intentional infliction of emotional distress, assault and battery, and potentially the loss of consortium against Deputy Parker in his individual capacity and Sheriff Tucker, vicariously, may still be viable.”

It was not known if Parker still worked for the department. Madison County spokesman Heath Hall said he was checking but had not provided that information prior to publication.

