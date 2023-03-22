Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Amber Alert canceled, missing N.C. 3-year-old found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By WHNS staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News/FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says a missing three-year-old has been found safe.

Deputies said the boy was believed to be headed to Charlotte, N.C., with a 25-year-old woman.

Dispatch said the child was later found and is safe. No other information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash generic
5 dead in Batesville crash
Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult

Latest News

Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
Today at 11 Recipe: One-Pot Creamy Veggie Pasta
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York,...
AP sources: Manhattan DA postpones Trump grand jury session
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial brings doctors to stand
Jackson Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin speaks to WLBT previously.
Small water line repair program slated to kick off next week, third-party manager says