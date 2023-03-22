Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
5 dead in Batesville crash

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five people between the ages of 12 and 19 were killed in a crash in Batesville on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Curtis Road near James Road.

According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, just one vehicle was involved.

Deputies say the vehicle crashed into the barricade of a bridge and went into a creek below.

One passenger, 14, was able to get out of the vehicle and call 911.

Five other passengers did not survive. Their ages are 14, 19, 12, 15 and 13.

Deputies say all of the victims were related.

