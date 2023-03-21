Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force has arrested a man on the run for a violent crime.

The pursuit ended with a crash in Jackson on Northside Drive and Bailey, just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Shermaine Sullivan did not identify the individual who was on the run, but he did say that no one was injured in the crash.

3 On Your Side saw several other agencies on the scene, including Jackson Police.

We are working to learn more information about the individual the task force was looking for and what crimes he or she is accused of.

