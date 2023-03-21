Teen to be charged as an adult after Clinton shooting leaves one in ‘extremely serious’ condition

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old is in “extremely serious” condition after a shooting in Clinton on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is now in an area hospital.

The suspected shooter, who is 17 years old, is in custody, said authorities during a press conference.

“We are about 99 percent convinced that he is the person responsible for this shooting,” police stated. This assumption due to evidence collected at the scene.

Although 17, the suspect will be charged as an adult. More information will have to be gathered before his name is released to the public.

Authorities expect the name to be released Wednesday morning.

A daycare in the area of the shooting, Morrison Heights Preschool and Afterschool, had to be “locked down,” with children removed from the playground by police as the suspect was being searched for.

The children, police say, were never in any danger.

