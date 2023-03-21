Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Sewage in yards is a lingering problem for some south Jackson residents

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stepping into your yard to find raw sewage could be stomach-churning, but being unable to fix it would be more upsetting. Some south Jackson residents are dealing with the odor and unsightly problem daily.

On Willow Way and Oriole Drive, signs are posted in the yards of four homes warning of a sewage overflow. Residents are urged to avoid bodily contact with the water.

Mary Hudson noticed the waste forming in her yard on Willow Way in December.

“I’m concerned about the sewage because it is a health problem. I have health problems. I have heart problems,” said Hudson. “It’s smelling going out my front door. It’s right under my daughter’s bedroom, and it does smell, and it’s piling up.”

She said she has made repeated calls to the city about the sewage.

“I’ve had two plumbers out there, and they both told me it wouldn’t do any good to snake my part out because it’s gonna back right back up until the city clears it from the street,” added Hudson.

Jackson’s Communication Director Melissa Faith Payne said the city is aware of the clog issue and will send a Jet truck to flush it out Tuesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37,
Woman arrested for January murder of ‘targeted subject’
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Black Family Wellness Expo held in Jackson
Montravious Baker
Teen charged in connection with Jan. crime spree facing two more felony charges

Latest News

Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
It’s still early but there are already three public polls looking ahead to likely Governor’s race match-up
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River
Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham held a press conference Monday to discuss their...
Archie questions partnership between Hinds County, Hope Credit Union
Sup. Archie questions Hope Credit Union's use of $3 million in ARPA funds