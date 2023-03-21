Sewage in yards is a lingering problem for some south Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stepping into your yard to find raw sewage could be stomach-churning, but being unable to fix it would be more upsetting. Some south Jackson residents are dealing with the odor and unsightly problem daily.

On Willow Way and Oriole Drive, signs are posted in the yards of four homes warning of a sewage overflow. Residents are urged to avoid bodily contact with the water.

Mary Hudson noticed the waste forming in her yard on Willow Way in December.

“I’m concerned about the sewage because it is a health problem. I have health problems. I have heart problems,” said Hudson. “It’s smelling going out my front door. It’s right under my daughter’s bedroom, and it does smell, and it’s piling up.”

She said she has made repeated calls to the city about the sewage.

“I’ve had two plumbers out there, and they both told me it wouldn’t do any good to snake my part out because it’s gonna back right back up until the city clears it from the street,” added Hudson.

Jackson’s Communication Director Melissa Faith Payne said the city is aware of the clog issue and will send a Jet truck to flush it out Tuesday.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.