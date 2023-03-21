Man shot while sitting in vehicle at Canton apartments

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened overnight at the Canton Garden Apartments off Martin Luther King Drive and Rufin Street.

Police say a man was shot while sitting in a car.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but there’s no word on his condition.

Police had the area blocked off with crime scene tape as they investigated.

3 On Your Side spotted several shell casings on the ground as the man’s bullet-riddled car was towed away.

