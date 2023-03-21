Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Man sentenced after walking into Canton church, holding staff member at gun point(Office of the District Attorney)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been sentenced after holding a staff member of a Canton church at gun point.

The crime happened on January 24 inside the First Baptist Church of Canton.

It was there that Oscar Stevenson, 35, of Canton, walked into the church, held a staff member at gun point and demanded money.

The victim was able to get away from Stevenson and hide in an office.

She called 911 and officers were able to watch the robbery on the church’s security cameras.

Officers identified the criminal as Stevenson, whom they were familiar with from previous incidences.

Law enforcement quickly apprehended him wearing the same clothes he was wearing during the robbery.

Stevenson was out on bond at the time of the incident, having been released by Canton Municipal Court on an unrelated auto burglary charge days earlier.

He was also on parole for a various charges at the time of the robbery through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He has been sentenced to serve 25 years in prison.

