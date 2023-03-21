Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Louisville parents welcome newborn daughter following tragic loss of two children

Poppie Kirchgessner
Poppie Kirchgessner(Family Picture)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family has some happy news to share following the tragic loss of their two children.

Lauren and Matt Kirchgessner welcomed their newborn daughter on Thursday. Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner came into the world weighing 8 pounds and 10 ounces.

(Story continues below)

Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner
Poppie Carolyn Kirchgessner(Family Picture)

In December 2020, the Kirchgessners were on vacation in Panama City Beach with their two children, 6-year-old Addie and 4-year-old Baylor.

The family was playing a round of mini-golf at Florida fun park when a truck driver veered off the road due to a seizure, crashed through the fence and hit the kids.

Addie and Baylor were killed in the crash.

The Kirchgessners filed a lawsuit in the case. Turning their heartache into hope for others, the couple started a non-profit named in honor of the kids, the Addie and Baylor Kirchgessner Foundation.

The non-profit helps give books to children.

Now, the Kirchgessners have welcomed a new form of hope into their lives.

Poppie is named after Lauren’s grandfather, who passed away at Thanksgiving. Her middle name comes from his wife, Carolyn.

Carolyn was also Addie’s middle name.

Welcome to the world, Poppie! Congrats to the Kirchgessners!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia
U.S. Marshals capture man after police chase, crash in Jackson
U.S. Marshals capture three people after police chase, crash in Jackson
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult
Rashan Smith
Lincoln County murder suspect captured after three-hour manhunt
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud

Latest News

Today at 11 - WLBT
Fatal crash generic
5 dead in Batesville crash
Topgolf is coming to Ridgeland
Ridgeland development to feature Topgolf, national grocery store, river walk, 228 homes
Rasheem Ryelle Carter
MBI asking for public’s help in Rasheem Carter death investigation
Sgt. Dondi Gibbs passes away.
Eight-year veteran of Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office dies