Mothers of Murdered Sons
Lot formerly home to Charles Tisdale Library up for sale

Charles Tisdale Library demolished, five years after closing
Charles Tisdale Library demolished, five years after closing
By Anthony Warren
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A lot that was once home to the Charles Tisdale Library is now up for bid.

The city of Jackson is selling the parcel at 807 E. Northside Dr.

The lot was formerly home to the Tisdale Library, which was torn down in October 2022 after being closed for more than five years.

Sealed bids are due to the city by 3:30 p.m. on April 4. Bidding on the property will start at $60,000, according to documents found online.

The city will retain all mineral rights and the right of ingress and egress to the property. Preference will

Tisdale closed in 2017 after storms caused severe flooding in the branch’s basement. The building was later ransacked by vagrants, who busted windows, stole furnishings and piled books on the floor.

WLBT caught one person taking items from the building during a visit in 2021.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba previously said he wanted to use American Rescue Plan dollars to relocate the library to the Batte Furniture. However, amid Jackson’s water crisis, the city council voted to reallocate all ARPA dollars to cover water and sewer needs.

