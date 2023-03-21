Kenneth Stokes’ wife transferred to Houston hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The wife of Councilman Kenneth Stokes is being transferred to a Houston-area hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

Judge Larita Cooper-Stokes was first hospitalized earlier this month at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson after having trouble breathing.

Since then, she has undergone “a slew of tests and two procedures related to fluid buildup on her lungs,” an update read on Tuesday.

Although her spirits are said to be “high,” her condition warrants that she be relocated to a Texas hospital for specialized care.

“In response to all the prayers and well wishes over the past two weeks, Judge Cooper Stokes wants her beloved community to know, ‘I am feeling the love. Jackson is my home and I love you all. You’re my family. God is positioning this illness to get His glory. Thank You, Jesus!!!’” the update stated.

Judge Cooper-Stokes attended the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University and has immediate family in the Houston-area.

Her husband, Councilman Kenneth Stokes, and son, Keith, a local physician, will accompany her to Texas.

Judge Cooper-Stokes was hospitalized in 2016 due to an erratic heartbeat. She was in a hospital in Houston, Texas for the same problem in April of 2015.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.