First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today is the first full day of Spring and temperatures reached the 60s and even some 70s this afternoon. Time to put the plants back out. Wednesday will start with middle 50s in the morning and the day will be partly sunny with highs near 80 and breezy conditions at times. Thursday will be even warmer with sunshine and highs in the 80s. Friday will be about the same, but showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening. There is some limited severe potential at this time as we are under a slight risk from the storm prediction center. The ingredients may be a little disjointed due to the timing of the showers and thunderstorms, but we will monitor over the next few days. The weekend will be pleasant with sunshine and 70s Saturday and maybe a few showers or thunderstorms Sunday, but again in the 70s. The average high this time of year is 71 and the average low is 47. Sunrise is 7:02am and the sunset is 7:13pm.

