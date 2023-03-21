First Alert Forecast: warming trend through early days of spring

TUESDAY: For the first full day of spring, we’ll get a push a spring air to take us through the day. Though a chilly start in the 30s will get us, amid morning clouds giving way to partial sun, we’ll make a nice run into the 60s to near 70. As warmer air begins to filter in, we’ll see lows fall back only into the 50s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Spring warmth rolls in through mid-week across central and southwest Mississippi. A mix of sun and clouds will help to push temperatures from their humble beginnings in the 40s and 50s to the upper 70s and lower 80s with a warm southerly breeze kicking in. We’ll stay quiet and turn mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure begins to shift slowly eastward Thursday – expect sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s ahead of our next storm system – due in to round out the week. Rain and storms become prevalent through Friday afternoon and evening – some of which could be strong to severe. Timing and impacts will be homed in on through as we inch closer to the event. The rain and storms will exit by Saturday and the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival. Warm temperatures will hang around too, ahead of another system swinging through Sunday into Monday.

