First Alert Forecast: trending warmer over the coming days ahead of storm risk Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After days of wintry-feels and below average temperatures, near normal temperatures are expected this afternoon for the first full day of spring. Highs across central Mississippi are forecast to top out in the 60s to right around 70 degrees as sunshine breaks through the clouds. There could be a passing shower across the South Delta today, but most of us will stay dry. Tonight won’t be as cold with winds now out of the south. Expect lows overnight to bottom out in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday’s forecast will feature even warmer temperatures with wind gusts out of the south around 20 MPH. Highs look to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow afternoon with a mixture of sun and clouds around during the day.

80-degree weather is expected through the rest of the work week before the potential for spring-like storms arrives on Friday. A cold front is currently on track to bring rain and storms to the region Friday afternoon and evening. This next system could also feature the risk for severe storms as well. Make sure to continue to check back in for more specifics and additional details on this threat as we get closer to time. Drier and brighter weather should return for Saturday with temperatures in the 70s for the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade. Opportunities for rain and thunderstorms look to quickly return into Sunday and early next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.