Mothers of Murdered Sons
Clinton shooting leaves 19-year-old dead; alleged killer charged as an adult

By WLBT Staff and Morgan Harris
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says a 19-year-old has died after a shooting in Clinton on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the coroner, Corderuis Watson suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died in the emergency room.

The suspected shooter, who is 17 years old, is in custody, said authorities during a press conference.

“We are about 99 percent convinced that he is the person responsible for this shooting,” police stated. This assumption due to evidence collected at the scene.

Although 17, the suspect will be charged as an adult. More information will have to be gathered before his name is released to the public.

Authorities expect the name to be released Wednesday morning.

A daycare in the area of the shooting, Morrison Heights Preschool and Afterschool, had to be “locked down,” with children removed from the playground by police as the suspect was being searched for.

The children, police say, were never in any danger.

