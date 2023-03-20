Things To Know Monday, March 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Ole Miss stuns Stanford, reaches first Sweet 16 in 16 years

Mississippi coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin gestures during the first half of the team's second-round college basketball game against Stanford in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) (Josie Lepe | AP)

Madison Scott hit a pair of free throws with 23 seconds left that gave Mississippi the lead for good, Angel Baker scored 13 points, and the Rebels delivered on their declaration to get defensive, stunning top-seeded Stanford 54-49 on Sunday night to reach the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 for the first time in 16 years. Behind the entire game, Stanford called timeout with 28 seconds left then Hannah Jump turned the ball over and Scott converted. Haley Jones lost the ball out of bounds on the Cardinal’s last possession with a chance to tie them again in the waning moments. Marquesha Davis hit a pair of free throws with 15.4 seconds to play as Ole Miss overcame not making a field goal over the final 5:47, going 0 for 8.

2. Woman arrested for January murder of ‘targeted subject’

Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37, (JPD)

A woman was arrested for a shooting that occurred in January that left one dead. The murder was one of three homicides that happened in under six hours on January 11. Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37, was arrested for murder around 7 p.m. Saturday night on Exchange Drive near Dona Avenue in reference to a shooting that left a woman dead. The Jackson Police Department stated in January that the victim was a “targeted subject” and that the homicide was not a “random act of violence.” Johnny Caston, 65, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder on January 11 for his role in the incident that took place in the 200 block of Stokes Roberts Road.

3. HPD asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help locating a runaway teen, 16-year-old Zacoviah Robinson. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen. Zacoviah Robinson, 16, of Hattiesburg, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday at her residence on Kimball Avenue, HPD said. Robinson left a note for family members and left the residence, HPD said. Hattiesburg police said no last clothing description was known, and she doesn’t have a cell phone or vehicle. Robinson stands 5 feet, 3 inches, and weighs about 115 pounds. Family members told police they were unaware of a possible destination Robinson might be heading. If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Hattiesburg police at (601) 544-7900.

