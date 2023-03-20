Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Silver Alert issued for 49-year-old McComb man

Ota Lampton
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 49-year-old McComb man.

Ota Lampton is described as a Black man around five feet, ten inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, March 17, Lampton was last seen wearing a skull cap and blue jeans in the 3000 block of McKenzie Road, walking in an unknown direction.

Family members say Lampton suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 783-7296.

