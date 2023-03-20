Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Missing 49-year-old McComb man found dead

Ota Lampton
Ota Lampton(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a 49-year-old McComb man.

Pike County Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni says Ota Lampton was found dead on March 20.

Lampton was last seen on March 17, wearing a skull cap and blue jeans, in the 3000 block of McKenzie Road, walking in an unknown direction.

Authorities have not released any information on how Lampton died.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37,
Woman arrested for January murder of ‘targeted subject’
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Black Family Wellness Expo held in Jackson
Montravious Baker
Teen charged in connection with Jan. crime spree facing two more felony charges

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
Gov. Tate Reeves (left), Brandon Presley (right)
It’s still early, but there are already three public polls looking ahead to likely Governor’s race match-up
Ebony Owens & Michael Owens
No bond set for Hinds County man accused of murdering wife, dumping her body in Big Black River
Sewage in yards is a lingering problem for some south Jackson residents