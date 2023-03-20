Missing 49-year-old McComb man found dead

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for a 49-year-old McComb man.

Pike County Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni says Ota Lampton was found dead on March 20.

Lampton was last seen on March 17, wearing a skull cap and blue jeans, in the 3000 block of McKenzie Road, walking in an unknown direction.

Authorities have not released any information on how Lampton died.

