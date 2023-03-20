Lumumba counters claims he announced $20M grant for water debt relief

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responded to claims Monday that he announced Jackson had received a $20 million grant for water forgiveness, despite the grant never being awarded.

Last week, WLBT reported that the city did not receive a $20 million grant through the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program to fund the People’s Relief Campaign, despite city and JXN Water leaders claims to the contrary.

The mayor told reporters during his weekly press conference this week that he never said how much the city would receive.

“In fact, somebody at our first press conference asked me, ‘How much money is there, mayor?’ and I was very strategic not to say that because if I don’t know, or if I don’t have confirmation, I try to avoid saying those things,” he said.

Lumumba was referring to comments made at a March 2 press conference announcing the relief campaign.

The mayor did not mention an amount in his remarks but did say the city had received funding to pay off customers’ old debts.

“This is money that is paying, that is actually paying Jackson water residents’ bills, and that is because we have fought for these resources,” he said at the time. “And so, this is a prime example of promises made and promises kept.”

The program was launched on March 2. Initially, LIHWAP funds were designed to pay off customers’ water and sewer debt that had accumulated prior to December 1, 2022, the day after Jackson’s water system was put in federal receivership.

Last week, more than $13 million in debt had been “written off” through the program, meaning that customers no longer will be charged for it, and the city and JXN Water will no longer try to collect it.

“Those people who received relief are still going to have that relief applied to their account,” Lumumba said. “And we will continue to look for other ways to provide additional relief to other residents who apply and are in need of that relief.”

“There are still federal funds available to us. What precise funds we will use, I will not tell you, because I want to check my homework. I want to cross all my T’s and dot all of my I’s before I report to use which funds we will be using,” he continued. “But there are a number of avenues that we are looking to pursue.”

Meanwhile, he says any previous mention of LIHWAP funds made by the city’s third-party administrator were made in “good faith.”

The third-party administrator is Ted Henifin, who was named interim third-party manager as part of the November court order placing the city’s water system and water billing system under federal control.

“Apparently, there was some miscommunication there, or mistaken communication that had to be cleared up,” Lumumba said. “A mistake is something you do wrong while trying to do right. A mistake is not where you mislead people... Everything that Mr. Henifin communicated, I do believe he did so in an earnest desire to provide our residents relief.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.