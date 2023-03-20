Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Krewe of Froth gears up for Hal and Mal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade

By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the last 40 years, Hal and Mal’s has hosted its annual St. Paddy’s Day Parade.

“We grew up in Jackson,” said Leigh Ann Hawthorne. “This is my home. This is where we’re from. So, to be able to still be in the city and giving back to the city, it means a lot to us. We want to do as much as we can.”

You may recognize this iconic float because of the towering beer mug at its center.

The group behind its creation is known as the Krewe of Froth, which has made an appearance in almost every St. Paddy’s Day parade since its founding in 1983.

Hawthorne says the Krewe was originally a family-exclusive event, but over the years, it has expanded to include family and friends.

Hawthorne, as well as another Krewe member, Lynn Reid, shared what keeps the family motivated for the parade every year.

“I wouldn’t do it if it wasn’t fun and exciting, because it is a lot of work and we put a lot of effort into it,” said Reid. “But we enjoy it and we love coming back, so that’s why we do it.”

“There’s thousands of people there and you don’t know any of them,” added Hawthorne, “but everybody is friendly, everybody is smiling, and we’re all just there to have a good time and raise a lot of money and have lots of fun.”

Just like Saturday’s Run the Rainbow Marathon, a large chunk of revenue from the annual parade goes towards research and funding at the state’s only children’s hospital.

“It’s so nice to see how many friends and people we have and as we’re there, and putting the float together and everything, we have people that come up to visit us and they give their donation and we pass it on to the children’s hospital,” Reid said. “So, it’s a great time to gather your friends and just enjoy the day.”

