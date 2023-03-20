Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Home goes up in flames on Bullard Street in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire on Bullard Street in Jackson.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m.

3 On Your Side crews arrived to find flames shooting out the building as first responders extinguished the fire and put out hot spots.

WLBT is working to find out what started the fire and if anyone was inside the home at the time.

