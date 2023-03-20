Home goes up in flames on Bullard Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department is investigating a fire on Bullard Street in Jackson.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m.

3 On Your Side crews arrived to find flames shooting out the building as first responders extinguished the fire and put out hot spots.

WLBT is working to find out what started the fire and if anyone was inside the home at the time.

