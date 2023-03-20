Former town clerk pleads guilty after stealing funds from water and sewage bills

BENTON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman pleaded guilty to embezzlement charges on March 20.

A press release says Stephanie Churchill, a former town clerk of Hickory Flat, embezzled funds from the water and sewage department for over two years.

According to the release, Churchill did not deposit the funds collected from water and sewage bills from October 2018 through February 2021. As a result, authorities arrested Churchill in April of 2022.

Special Agents presented a $104,256.92 demand letter to Churchill upon her arrest. The State Auditor’s office has already recovered $50,000 from a surety bond company and returned it back to Hickory Flat taxpayers, a press release says.

“We will continue to work with prosecutors, who make decisions about when to charge someone with a crime, to achieve results for the taxpayers,” said State Auditor Shad White. “My office has investigated more than 100 people whom prosecutors have chosen to indict in my time in office, and we will continue to build a track record of being tough on perpetrators.”

Churchill must pay $55,850.42 in restitution and other court fees.

