Mothers of Murdered Sons
First Alert Forecast:

WLBT at 5p
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Spring officially began at 4:24pm this afternoon.  Expect another cold night, but temperatures should stay close to or just above freezing by morning, with frost still likely in many places.  I wouldn’t put the plants back out until Tuesday.   It will not last long as much warmer air is on the way.  Tuesday will be sunny with highs near 70 and breezy conditions from the south at 10mph with gusts over 20mph at times.  Wednesday will be even warmer with sunshine and highs near 80.  Thursday will be even warmer and sunny with highs in the middle and upper 80s.  We’ll see 80s again Friday, but showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.  There is some limited severe potential at this time, but the weekend will be pleasant with sunshine and 70s Saturday and maybe a few showers later Sunday, but again in the 70s.  The average high this time of year is 70 and the average low is 47.  Sunrise is 7:03am and the sunset is 7:12pm.

