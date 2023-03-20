Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

First Alert Forecast: chilly beginning to spring Monday; spring storms by late week

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: A frigid cold start to the day to kick off the new work and school week – and a new season. Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM, but winter will hold on for dear life in its final hours. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s to near 60 after starting deep in the 20s. We’ll stay quiet and mostly clear overnight as lows fall back into the frosty 30s.

TUESDAY: For the first full day of spring, we’ll get a push a spring air to take us through the day. Though a chilly start in the 30s will get us, amid mostly to partly sunny skies, we’ll make a nice run into the 60s to near 70. As warmer air begins to filter in, we’ll see lows fall back only into the 50s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: If you’ve been waiting for spring warmth, it’ll be in play, in earnest through mid-late week. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s ahead of our next storm system – due in to round out the week. Rain and storms become prevalent through Friday afternoon and evening – some of which could be strong to severe. Timing and impacts will be homed in on through as we inch closer to the event. The rain and storms will exit by Saturday and the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival. Warm temperatures will hang around too, ahead of another system swinging through late Sunday into Monday.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37,
Woman arrested for January murder of ‘targeted subject’
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Eric Nicholas Tarver
Employee steals $11,000 worth of parts from Pike County business

Latest News

Tracking CHILLY temperatures tonight going into Monday morning, where a Freeze Warning is in...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Temperatures will fall below freeze for several hours creating a problem for vegetation,...
First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning tonight going into Monday, which is the first day of Spring! Tracking warmer temperatures this week, with severe storms returning Friday!
Temperatures will fall below freezing for several hours. This could lead to the damage...
First Alert Forecast: Another Chilly day ahead of us with another Freeze Warning in motion for tonight going into Monday morning! Temperatures will warm up this week!
Chilly Chilly going into Monday morning! Where we are tracking another Freeze Warning!...
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast