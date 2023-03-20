First Alert Forecast: chilly beginning to spring Monday; spring storms by late week

MONDAY: A frigid cold start to the day to kick off the new work and school week – and a new season. Spring officially begins at 4:24 PM, but winter will hold on for dear life in its final hours. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s to near 60 after starting deep in the 20s. We’ll stay quiet and mostly clear overnight as lows fall back into the frosty 30s.

TUESDAY: For the first full day of spring, we’ll get a push a spring air to take us through the day. Though a chilly start in the 30s will get us, amid mostly to partly sunny skies, we’ll make a nice run into the 60s to near 70. As warmer air begins to filter in, we’ll see lows fall back only into the 50s by early Wednesday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: If you’ve been waiting for spring warmth, it’ll be in play, in earnest through mid-late week. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s ahead of our next storm system – due in to round out the week. Rain and storms become prevalent through Friday afternoon and evening – some of which could be strong to severe. Timing and impacts will be homed in on through as we inch closer to the event. The rain and storms will exit by Saturday and the Hal’s St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival. Warm temperatures will hang around too, ahead of another system swinging through late Sunday into Monday.

