DIGITAL DESK: Meridian, Mississippi native turns heads, chairs on NBC’s The Voice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi girl dad and Meridian native Savion Wright turned heads and chairs on NBC’s hit show, The Voice.

Going by the stage name NOIVAS, the singer began his audition singing acoustically.

The famous opening lines, ‘I was born by the river, in a little tent’ were all it took for coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Blake Shelton, and Niall Horan to press their buzzers one right after the other (though Shelton was blocked by Chance the Rapper).

He continued to deliver soulful vocals and ended with Chance awarding him with a standing ovation while shouting “let’s go!”

NOIVAS, which is his first name Savion spelled backward, also appeared on seasons 13 and 14 of American Idol, where he made it to the top 24 in the latter season.

He stopped by WLBT+ and opened up about his love for music, family, and the future.

