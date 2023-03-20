Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Basketball game fight ends with 3 stabbed, 1 arrested

Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring...
Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring one, following a fight over a basketball game.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a Trumann woman after they said she stabbed three people, critically injuring one, following a fight over a basketball game.

According to a news release, 47-year-old Sheila Watson is suspected of stabbing three people and assaulting several others during a fight early Monday morning.

Jonesboro police notified Trumann officers after one of the victims went to the St. Bernards emergency room around 1:43 a.m. March 20 with stab wounds.

“Two others that had been assaulted arrived at the hospital later,” the report said.

According to TPD, all of the victims were treated and later released.

Trumann police said the stabbings happened during a fight on Main Street. The fight “was said to be over a basketball game that had occurred earlier at Cedar Park.”

Chief Jonathan Redman said Watson is being held in lieu of a probable cause hearing on three counts of first-degree battery and two counts of second-degree battery, as well as a probation violation.

