Archie questions partnership between Hinds County, Hope Credit Union

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A program designed to help small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic is coming under fire from one supervisor, who says too little has been spent to help those businesses, while too much has been set aside for administrative costs.

The program is a partnership between Hope Enterprise Corporation and Hinds County. Last year, the board of supervisors approved setting aside $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars to help provide collateral for businesses seeking loans.

For its part, Hope would provide $7.5 million in private leverage to provide those loans.

District 2 Supervisor David Archie, though, says Hope has yet to provide the full $7.5 million. He also questions why a third of the money provided by the county was not going toward “credit enhancement grants,” but to community outreach, personnel and administrative costs and other “indirect” expenses.

“What I’m telling you is that the credit union pursued Hinds County to give up $3 million in a promise to bring $7.5 million to the table,” District 2 Supervisor David Archie said. “And that did not happen. So, to me, that is what you call organized pigeon-dropping.”

Bill Bynum, chief executive officer and founder of Hope, says $1.4 million in county ARPA dollars so far has been used to fund “credit enhancement grants.” Meanwhile, Hope has put up $4 million of its own revenue to fund small business loans.

“We agreed to assist 45 businesses over the course of two years of this program, and we’ve already assisted 67 businesses in just the first six months,” he said. “So, we outperformed the original goal in the terms of the number of businesses assisted.”

Program timeline September 15, 2022 Begin community outreach, education September 15, 2022 Vet and finalize contracts with technical assistance providers October 1, 2022 Application launched on Hope’s website October 10, 2022 Hope’s first monthly and quarterly report to Hinds County December 31, 2023 Deadline for applications - unless funds are expended by date December 24, 2024 Deadline for participants to expend grant funds Source: Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie

Bynum says Hope has not reached the $7.5 million as promised because businesses helped have not requested as much as the credit union originally anticipated.

“And, so businesses have come to us and they, actually I think, made smart decisions given the recession that they don’t want to take on as much debt as we had assumed. And so we don’t want to force debt on them. That would be irresponsible,” he said.

Archie also questioned the program’s setup, saying $1.5 million was set aside for technical assistance ($500,000), community outreach and education ($250,000), personnel and other administrative expenses ($545,500), and indirect costs ($204,500).

“It is my understanding that $750,000 went toward fees. $500,000 of that money went toward technical assistance to businesses,” he said. “That makes absolutely no sense whatsoever, for this credit union to come inside the board of supervisors to ask for $3 million, and they have only loaned out $1.5 million.”

The budget was set by the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, not the credit union, Bynum explained. He said that even so, Hope has kept administrative and outreach costs to a minimum.

“We’ve only billed the county for $26,000. So, we’ve been focused on putting the money out the door,” he said. “Community outreach, actually the people heard about the money. We got it out on our social media, so it did not require as much. But there’s still 18 months to go, so we’re managing resources.”

To date, Hope has submitted one invoice to the county related to the program. That invoice includes $26,000 for administrative costs, $2,000 for indirect expenses and $700,000 for credit enhancement grants.

Under terms of the program, Hope puts up all of the up-front money and is reimbursed by the county through the ARPA funds set aside, Bynum said.

The board was expected to vote on the invoice at its September 20 meeting. However, Archie wanted the matter removed from the claims docket so it could be further reviewed.

His motion fell on a 2-2 vote, with Archie and District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham in favor of Archie’s motion and President Vern Gavin and District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun voting against. District 5 Supervisor Bobby McGowan was not present at the time.

The board then voted down a motion to approve all claims of $100,000 or more on the same vote. Following that vote, Calhoun called McGowan and the rest of claims were approved on a 3-2 vote, with McGowan voting yes over the phone.

A special called meeting will be held to vote on other claims valued at $100,000 or more, including one to pay the county’s debt service.

The county received approximately $45 million in direct-allocation COVID relief money from the federal government. Other funds have been allocated to help Jackson with water infrastructure needs and to refurbish a building along State Street to turn into county office space.

Archie, along with District 1 Supervisor Robert Graham, said those funds could be better used to address other needs, such as pothole repair.

