Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.
Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.(Associated Press)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Andy Kaufman is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, the company announced Monday.

Kaufman is perhaps best known for his appearances on “Saturday Night Live” and “Taxi,” but his wrestling history is deeply connected to Memphis.

Kaufman, a devoted wrestling fan, started an intense rivalry with Jerry “The King” Lawler in the early 1980s.

Their feud included Kaufman running over Lawler with a car in the WMC parking lot, and a famous appearance on Late Night with David Letterman where Lawler slapped Kaufman, who was already in a neck brace from a previous encounter.

Kaufman would also compete at the Mid-South Coliseum, taunting the Memphis audience and offering $1,000 to any woman who could pin him.

Kaufman died in 1984 due to lung cancer.

WWE has not announced who will induct Kaufman. Lawler was hospitalized last month after having a stroke at his Florida home.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37,
Woman arrested for January murder of ‘targeted subject’
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Black Family Wellness Expo held in Jackson
Jackson State baseball uses big inning to run-rule Bulldogs
Jackson State baseball uses big inning to run-rule Bulldogs

Latest News

Supervisors David Archie and Robert Graham held a press conference Monday to discuss their...
Archie questions partnership between Hinds County, Hope Credit Union
The Amber Alert for a 3-month-old Oklahoma boy has been canceled.
Amber Alert for 3-month-old Oklahoma boy canceled
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
WLBT at 6p
Krewe of Froth gears up for Hal and Mal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade