Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

Amber Alert: 3-month-old taken from foster home in Oklahoma

According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight...
According to the Leflore County (Okla.) Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday. The suspect is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson, 37.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol activated an Amber Alert on Monday for 3-month-old boy believed to be taken from his foster home.

According to the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office, Junior Wilson was taken overnight between Sunday and Monday.

They said the suspect in the abduction is his mother, Breana Rachelle Wilson. It is unknown what vehicle they may be using, but they are possibly in the Mannford, Oklahoma, area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Leflore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37,
Woman arrested for January murder of ‘targeted subject’
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Black Family Wellness Expo held in Jackson
Jackson State baseball uses big inning to run-rule Bulldogs
Jackson State baseball uses big inning to run-rule Bulldogs

Latest News

Krewe of Froth gears up for Hal and Mal’s St. Paddy’s Day Parade
Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.
Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden issues first veto, defending Labor Dept. investment rule
Police say 45-year-old James Toliver Craig was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree...
Police: Dentist killed wife by lacing shakes with poison
Arlington police investigate a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington, Texas on Monday,...
Student killed, another injured in Texas school shooting; suspect arrested