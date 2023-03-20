Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Promote Your Business

3 Doors Down coming to the Brandon Amphitheater

3 Doors Down coming to the Brandon Amphitheater
3 Doors Down coming to the Brandon Amphitheater(The Brandon Amphitheater)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - 3 Doors Down is coming to Brandon!

The band from Escatawpa, Mississippi, is known for their hits “Kryptonite”, “Here Without You”, and “When I’m Gone”.

They announced a concert date at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, September 9.

The concert is part of the band’s Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle
Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37,
Woman arrested for January murder of ‘targeted subject’
Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson
Black Family Wellness Expo held in Jackson
Jackson State baseball uses big inning to run-rule Bulldogs
Jackson State baseball uses big inning to run-rule Bulldogs

Latest News

Derrick Perkins (left) and Nathan Millard (right)
Man arrested in Nathan Millard case now accused of disposing of his body, officials say
‘It was gruesome’: Shooting of stray dogs not sitting well with citizens of Winona, Miss.
‘It was gruesome’: Shooting of stray dogs not sitting well with citizens of Winona, Miss.
Things To Know
Things To Know Monday, March 20
Home goes up in flames on Bullard Street in Jackson
Home goes up in flames on Bullard Street in Jackson