Mothers of Murdered Sons
Woman arrested for January murder of ‘targeted subject’

Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37,
Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37,(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was arrested for a shooting that occurred in January that left one dead.

The murder was one of three homicides that happened in under six hours on January 11.

Charlotte Michelle Blackley, 37, was arrested for murder around 7 p.m. Saturday night on Exchange Drive near Dona Avenue in reference to a shooting that left a woman dead.

The Jackson Police Department stated in January that the victim was a “targeted subject” and that the homicide was not a “random act of violence.”

Johnny Caston, 65, was charged with accessory after the fact to murder on January 11 for his role in the incident that took place in the 200 block of Stokes Roberts Road.

