NOLA on Tap brew fest raises thousands for LASPCA

METAIRIE (WVUE) - Despite the cold, tails wagged all around Lafreniere Park for the return of the NOLA on Tap festival.

It was an all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink, and all-you-can-pet afternoon benefiting animal cruelty prevention in our state.

“Those dogs, they didn’t do anything wrong honestly, but they just want a good loving home,” said festival goer Karin Harding.

The festival is back after a three-year COVID hiatus. Craft breweries and home brewers join the “paw-ty” and compete for awards. All proceeds benefit the Louisiana SPCA.

Sara Ormsbee is a rescue dog mom who frequently volunteers at animal shelters.

“They’re just dogs that need to get out and play a little bit,” said Ormsbee. “They don’t get a lot of time with people and everything. So, it’s really nice to get them out and get them socialized.”

The LASCPA is the oldest animal welfare organization in the state, impacting more than 73,000 homeless and companion animals each year. It’s no walk in the dog park.

Thousands came out to Lafreniere to see how they could help.

“It could be as simple as coming out to a festival like this and enjoying yourself and drinking some beer. Or if you’re not able to adopt, maybe you’re able to open your home for a temporary amount of time,” said Rebecca Melanson with LASPCA. “You can foster, and of course, you can always donate on our website or online.”

LASPCA has passed the leash for the first time this year, leaving the festival planning to Yeah You Right Events.

“They’re not really festival producers. They have an important job to do, and they do their job,” explained organizer Shane Finklestein. “So, they brought somebody in to help them. Still, all the proceeds go to them, and I take all the risk.”

A LASPCA-adopted dad himself, Finklestein encourages everyone to give these dogs a second chance at life.

All dogs 6 months and older are free to adopt at LSPCA New Orleans locations.

“We’ve gotten a lot of puppies actually so if you are looking into adopting a puppy, you should keep an eye out for our website because sometime soon you’ll have a ton popping up looking for their forever homes,” said Melanson.

The shelter will walk away with about $35,000 because of the festival. That money will go toward food for the pet pantry, medical care, and adoption services.

