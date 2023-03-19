Man with multiple gunshot wounds found dead inside vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Saturday.

Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley says police responded to a shooting on Rainey Road around 6:30 p.m. and found a 49-year-old man inside a grey vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He died on the scene.

According to the chief, the suspects are a man and a woman who were seen driving a grey vehicle. The woman was last seen wearing short red pants.

If you have any information, please contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

