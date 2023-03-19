Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons
JPD: Two arrested for murder of man found dead in vehicle

From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59
From left to right: Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people have been arrested following a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 4000 block of Rainy Road around 6:30 p.m., where Jackson Police Department officers found a 49-year-old man dead inside of a grey vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to JPD, Ebonique Lashntay Stiff, 41, and Dewayne Ruffin, 59, were arrested just before midnight Saturday for the murder of the victim.

The man has still not been identified at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 or the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

