Jackson State baseball uses big inning to run-rule Bulldogs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State responded from Friday night’s upset loss against Alabama A&M by run-ruling the Bulldogs in seven innings for their first win in SWAC play Saturday afternoon to set up a series-deciding game three.

It is the fifth time this season that the Tigers run-ruled an opponent, with four of the five previous mercy-rules coming in the seventh inning.

Trailing 6-5 after four innings, the JSU bats exploded at the plate and brought home eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to lead 13-6, which included a two-run single by Jaelen Williams.

The Tigers scored five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning - highlighted by a two-run single from outfielder Jordon Smiley - and kept the Bulldogs scoreless in the top of the seventh to end the game early and claim victory over Alabama A&M 18-6.

After not appearing in Friday’s loss, head coach Omar Johnson made the call to start Smiley, who proved to be the difference in the batter’s box for Jackson State.

Smiley racked up the most RBIs for the Tigers while bating .500 at the plate in four at-bats.

Jatavis Melton went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored. Catcher Marshal Luiz batted .667 in the box along with two RBI and a pair of runs scored to highlight the 10-hit attack for the Tigers.

Despite a shaky start, starting pitcher Christian Womble picked up his third win of the season and lasted five innings on the mound, giving up four earned runs on five hits while fanning five Alabama A&M batters.

Jackson State will host the rubber match Sunday at 1 p.m. with Colby Guy set to start on the mound for the Tigers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.