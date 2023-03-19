First Alert Forecast: Freeze warnings are in motion for Saturday and Sunday nights. Both nights will hold temperatures below-freezing for a few hours!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Saturday afternoon!

Weekend Forecast:

Saturday started off chilly for us, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. As we exited the morning hours, temperatures struggled to reach into the middle 50s for Highs on Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Saturday night, we are under a freeze warning with Temperatures dropping below the freezing mark for a few hours. Lows could sit around 30 to 31 and below for our northern counties.

Freeze Warnings are in motion for both Saturday and Sunday nights! Temperatures below freezing for a few hours both nights!

Sunday is another chilly day from start to finish as temperatures start at the freezing mark, and as we gradually reach into the afternoon on Sunday, Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Partly sunny skies on Sunday. Lows overnight going into Monday morning fall below the freezing mark for several hours. The upper 20s are to start Monday morning. Freeze warning is in motion Monday morning! For both Saturday and Sunday night, keep watch of outside vegetation and bring pets in. Prolonged exposure outside could be harmful for people.

Next Week:

Monday thru Thursday, we see a consistent rise in temperatures as our High Pressure begins to build in the South Region. Highs begin to increase day by day. Highs on Monday rest in the middle 50s and by Wednesday we are in the mid 70s and Thursday returns to the low 80s.

Lows during this time also increase from the middle 30s, Monday night going into Tuesday morning to the middle 50s Wednesday night going into Thursday.

Rain chances return on Thursday and our next chance for storms returns on Friday.

