First Alert Forecast: Freeze Warning tonight going into Monday, which is the first day of Spring! Tracking warmer temperatures this week, with severe storms returning Friday!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday afternoon!

Sunday has been a chilly day from start to now as temperatures hang out in the middle 40s. The High today was 45 for the Jackson/Metro area. Partly sunny skies on Sunday. Lows overnight going into Monday morning fall below the freezing mark for several hours. This brings on another Freeze Warning as we head into Monday, the start of Spring Equinox. Lows in the upper 20s are to start Monday morning, with mostly clear skies to begin the day.

Tracking CHILLY temperatures tonight going into Monday morning, where a Freeze Warning is in motion for South Mississippi!

Next Week:

Monday thru Thursday, we see a consistent rise in temperatures as our High Pressure begins to build in the South Region. Highs begin to increase day by day. Highs on Monday rest in the middle 50s and by Wednesday we are in the mid-70s and Thursday returns to the low 80s.

Lows during this time also increase from the middle 30s, Monday night going into Tuesday morning to the middle 50s Wednesday night going into Thursday. Rain chances return on Thursday and our next chance for storms returns on Friday. We are looking at a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms on Friday could be severe!

We are tracking our next chance for severe storms on Friday of this upcoming week! (WLBT)

Going into the weekend

Saturday brings us Highs in the middle to upper 70s with partly sunny skies. Some rain chances might be present.

Sunday, Highs rise to the low 80s with a 20 to 30 percent chance of showers.

